WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, May 6) Tri-State schools compete in Gardner’s Camp 3-on-3 Ultimate Outdoor Challenge

WGEM SPORTS
students from grades 7 to 12 competed in events like archery, trap shooting, .22 rifle shooting...
students from grades 7 to 12 competed in events like archery, trap shooting, .22 rifle shooting and a kayak relay race.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HULL, ILLINOIS (WGEM) - This is the fourth year Grander Camp hosted the 3-on-3 Ultimate Outdoor Challenge.

Eleven teams from 10 Tri-State schools came out to participate in the event, the winner received a $1000 check for their school.

Students from grades seventh through 12th competed in events like archery, trap shooting, .22 rifle shooting and a kayak relay race.

“Just to see these kids grow from year to year and the ones who competed over the past couple of years, and they continue to put on their best performances is just outstanding,” said Gardner Camp Director Jen Tyler.

Gardner Camp has more events like this throughout the year.

You can find out more about those events and how to register on Gardner Camp’s website or Facebook page.

