2023 National Tom Sawyer Days schedule announced

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Jaycees on Monday announced the schedule for the 2023 National Tom Sawyer Days in June.

Here is a full list of events going on at the festival:

June 24: 9:00 a.m.- Little Miss and Mr. Hannibal and Baby Pageants at Tanyard Gardens. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

June 28: 6:00 p.m.- Youth Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.

June 29: 4:00 p.m.- Youth Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.

June 30: 12:00 p.m.- Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion. 5:00 p.m.- Carnival opens. 7:30 p.m.- The Cherry Pistols perform at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.

July 1: 6:30 a.m.- Hannibal Cannibal Run/Walk takes place at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration and packet pickup from 5:30 a.m. until 6:45 a.m. 7:00 a.m.- Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion. 12:00 p.m.- Frog Jump at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at 10 a.m. 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens. 12:00 p.m.- Tomboy Sawyer contest. 2:00 p.m.- Local, pee-wee and girls fence painting contest at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration opens at 1 p.m. 3:00 p.m.- HASA swing dance until 5 p.m. at Greater Days. 7:00 p.m.- Nate Smith and Chase Mathew with the Hackamore perform at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.

July 2 8:00 a.m.- Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion. 9:00 a.m.- Arts and Crafts Festival until 5 p.m. at Central Park. 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens. 2:00 p.m.- Trike Races at F &M Parking Lot, located at 6th and Broadway. Registration starts at 1 p.m. 2:00 p.m.- State, national and over 30 fence painting contest at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration opens at 1 p.m. 7:00 p.m.- Fuel with Bury the Shadows performs at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.

July 3 9:00 a.m.- Arts and Crafts Festival at Central Park. 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens. 2:00 p.m.- Hannibal’s Got Talent at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at 1 p.m. Pet Show winners will be announced on Facebook, make sure you submit your photos online starting on June 16 until July 1.

July 4 9:00 a.m.- Arts and Crafts Festival until 4 p.m. at Central Park. 10:00 a.m.- Parade down Broadway and Main Streets. 12:00 p.m.- Tom and Becky announcement at the Gazebo in Central Park. 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens. 1:00 p.m.- Cornhole Tournament at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at noon. Fireworks at dusk.



Find out more about the 68th annual National Tom Sawyers Days here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.