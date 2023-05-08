2023 National Tom Sawyer Days schedule announced
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Jaycees on Monday announced the schedule for the 2023 National Tom Sawyer Days in June.
Here is a full list of events going on at the festival:
- June 24:
- 9:00 a.m.- Little Miss and Mr. Hannibal and Baby Pageants at Tanyard Gardens. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
- June 28:
- 6:00 p.m.- Youth Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
- June 29:
- 4:00 p.m.- Youth Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
- June 30:
- 12:00 p.m.- Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
- 5:00 p.m.- Carnival opens.
- 7:30 p.m.- The Cherry Pistols perform at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- July 1:
- 6:30 a.m.- Hannibal Cannibal Run/Walk takes place at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration and packet pickup from 5:30 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.
- 7:00 a.m.- Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
- 12:00 p.m.- Frog Jump at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at 10 a.m.
- 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens.
- 12:00 p.m.- Tomboy Sawyer contest.
- 2:00 p.m.- Local, pee-wee and girls fence painting contest at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration opens at 1 p.m.
- 3:00 p.m.- HASA swing dance until 5 p.m. at Greater Days.
- 7:00 p.m.- Nate Smith and Chase Mathew with the Hackamore perform at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- July 2
- 8:00 a.m.- Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
- 9:00 a.m.- Arts and Crafts Festival until 5 p.m. at Central Park.
- 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens.
- 2:00 p.m.- Trike Races at F &M Parking Lot, located at 6th and Broadway. Registration starts at 1 p.m.
- 2:00 p.m.- State, national and over 30 fence painting contest at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration opens at 1 p.m.
- 7:00 p.m.- Fuel with Bury the Shadows performs at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- July 3
- 9:00 a.m.- Arts and Crafts Festival at Central Park.
- 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens.
- 2:00 p.m.- Hannibal’s Got Talent at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at 1 p.m.
- Pet Show winners will be announced on Facebook, make sure you submit your photos online starting on June 16 until July 1.
- July 4
- 9:00 a.m.- Arts and Crafts Festival until 4 p.m. at Central Park.
- 10:00 a.m.- Parade down Broadway and Main Streets.
- 12:00 p.m.- Tom and Becky announcement at the Gazebo in Central Park.
- 12:00 p.m.- Carnival opens.
- 1:00 p.m.- Cornhole Tournament at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at noon.
- Fireworks at dusk.
Find out more about the 68th annual National Tom Sawyers Days here.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.