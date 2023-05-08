Cardinals play the Cubs after Goldschmidt’s 3-home run game

The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on Sunday in a 12-6 win over the Tigers
The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on...
The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on Sunday in a 12-6 win over the Tigers
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Louis Cardinals (11-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-17, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -148, Cardinals +125

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on Sunday in a 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Chicago has gone 10-9 in home games and 17-17 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .268, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 5-11 record on the road and an 11-24 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 11 home runs while slugging .587. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Goldschmidt has seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .321 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 14-for-38 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 2-8, .240 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hand), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

N 24th Street Casey's
QPD investigates stabbing outside of Casey’s
Over a thousand without power in McDonough County
Thousands without power in McDonough County and Quincy
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Rainy Dogwood Parade Days
Rain doesn’t hinder turnout for 54th annual Dogwood Parade
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Missouri House debate legislation on March 21, 2023, at the state Capitol...
Missouri lawmakers pass tax breaks for seniors
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, rises to speak on the floor of the Illinois...
Illinois moves toward gender inclusivity as others move away
Signed as Yadier Molina’s replacement, Willson Contreras won’t be spending much time behind the...
Cardinals to use Contreras as primary DH for next few weeks
Missouri state Sen. Elaine Gannon speaks to reporters Friday, May 5, 2023, at her Capitol...
Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri