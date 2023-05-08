Crews begin cleanup following weekend storms in McDonough County

MACOMB (WGEM) - Crews are working around the clock to fully recover from a series of storms this past weekend that in some parts of McDonough County brought significant damage.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities confirmed Sunday’s storms in McDonough County produced wind gusts of over 60 mph.

Early Monday morning at Saint Paul Catholic Cemetery, a large tree could be seen scattered over several gravestones. By Monday afternoon, the tree was cut and stacked away.

Bedwell’s Tree Service is one crew that’s worked around the clock and still has more to do.

“I’d say probably two minutes in between phone calls it seems like, I think we’ve had 45 phone calls today so far,” said Bedwell’s Tree Service Owner Bryson Bedwell.

Bedwell said up to 13 employees have been working on properties since 4:30 a.m. One property alone required around six workers and a crane machine.

“Boy, I tell you we’ve had a lot more than we’re used to, seems like every year springs are getting worse, but this year is really bad,” Bedwell said.

On Sunday, emergency sirens sounded at least three times stemming from numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning in the Northern McDonough County area around 6 p.m.

Thousands were without power in the county going into the overnight hours.

“We started getting reports right away of powerlines down, of trees falling into powerlines and bringing the powerlines down,” said McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) Director Edgar Rodriguez.

According to Ameren’s power outage map, less than 200 McDonough County homes are without power going into Monday evening.

Rodriguez said severe weather days being so close together on the calendar has been a trend this spring. Although Rodriguez isn’t reporting any injuries from the weekend storms, he encourages residents to have a safety plan in place.

“Everybody in my plan knows that they have to go to the basement in the most interior room, they already have it set up with snacks and a TV and all of the stuff that they need,” Rodriguez said.

According to a Facebook post, West Prairie Community Unit School District 103 canceled classes on Monday, May 8 due to the power outages and downed power lines.

Strong winds surging out from those storms also blew through Quincy, leading to 2,084 customers to be without power Sunday night.

Bedwell said he expects his crews to be busy the rest of the week with storm damage cleanup.

