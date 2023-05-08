Hannibal Regional Port Authority receives state grant

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) - Development at the Hannibal Regional Port Authority across the bridge from Quincy is now one step closer to reality.

The organization received a little over $800,000 through an Industrial Site Development Grant.

The grant money was awarded through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, with funding given by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said the money will help jumpstart the process of transforming the agricultural land into a business ready location.

“There’s going to be a lot of up-front work to establish utilities and roads and all those things. So, getting this money allows us to start investing in some of those things to make it more attractive for companies to locate there,” Kuhns said.

She said the development process would have taken much longer without this grant money.

“This would have taken a lot longer for us to find local funding or it would have required waiting until businesses had the private investment to be able to do this,” Kuhns said.

The money will also help with the marketing and promotion of the port to potential businesses.

“So this greatly accelerates our ability to promote this site and get it shovel ready. It’s super exciting because what we thought we would have to market has just been bumped up so quickly,” Kuhns said.

Work would begin with expanding utilities access across the region and expanding the local road network.

The Port Authority has already began acquiring some of the necessary materials.

According to Kuhns, current leases to farmers will not be impacted by the immediate work, so the currently growing crops will be left undisturbed.

She hopes to break ground on new businesses in the coming years.

Anyone with questions about the Port Authority can reach out by calling 573-221-1033.

