Illini West working to bring back mental health counseling next school year

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - According to the U.S. Surgeon General, mental health is a crisis among children in schools across the country. In the Tri-States, Illini West brought mental health counselors into the building for all five days of the school week to combat the issue.

Paid for this year by a Title I grant, the district hopes to bring the service back next school year.

Kariann Seltzer is one of the two counselors that spend time at Illini West. This school year alone, the two counselors have seen 75 students for a total of 317 sessions. They spend roughly two hours in the building per day.

“I wish we had more time here, two hours just doesn’t cut it throughout the day because each half hour slot is typically taken up by a student,” Seltzer said.

Seltzer said she meets with students that struggle with substance abuse, peer-to-peer interaction, anxiety, depression and even family issues.

“It’s not the ‘And how does that make you feel?’ It’s very much a professional relationship, it’s a social interaction,” Seltzer added.

Seltzer sees a student when either a student decides to return for more sessions or a student gets referred. A student can refer themselves, or a parent or teacher can refer them.

The school’s art teacher, Carrie Buxman, said she refers at least one student per week to counseling.

“I think it should be in every school,” Buxman said. “There’s a lot more mental disorders now than back when I started teaching and I think they were always there, but I think people are becoming a little bit more aware.”

Buxman said she makes referrals when a student consistently struggles with behavior management.

Illini West’s enrollment is 340 students, which means roughly 22%, or 1 in 5 students has seen a counselor

Over the past month, Principal Jim Short said several referrals have been crisis related, which is when a student comes into the school already upset.

He said he’s seen an overall improvement in behavior, however.

“Last year was rough when we talk about behaviors and coming back to routines and expectations,” Short said.

According to the CDC, children aged 12 to 17-years-old experience the highest rate of anxiety. In Short’s 22 years in education he said he’s seen an increased need for mental health resources.

“We had certainly talked about it [bringing in counselors] in previous years, even going back pre-COVID the need for additional counseling, but certainly COVID added a whole different dynamic to things,” Short said.

There’s concern for what will happen once school lets out in late May as the two counselors won’t be in the building for sessions. Seltzer urges anyone who needs support in the summer months to utilize community resources.

The school district is seeking additional grant funding to keep the mental health resource around another year.

Click here to find a mental health facility near you.

