Local businesses honoring teachers this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local businesses are teaming up with the Quincy Public School (QPS) District this week to honor teachers.

To help celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, close to two dozen businesses are offering discounts to QPS teachers.

The discounts range from 10% to 30% off, a free sweet treat, free drinks and more depending on the business.

One of those participating businesses is Chick’s on the River.

Assistant manager Kathryn Powell said they wanted to participate because of the important role teachers play in the community.

“They put a lot of work into what they do and a lot of time, even after school hours working really hard to have a sense of community in their classroom and with their school,” Powell said.

Powell said she has several teachers in her family, and she knows firsthand how hard they work for their students.

The discounts run from May 8 through May 14. To get the discount, QPS teachers will just need to show their QPS ID.

You can find the full list of participating businesses and the discounts offered on the QPS flyer below.

These are the businesses offering discounts to Quincy teachers. (WGEM)

