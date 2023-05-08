Morning Storms Clearing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms rolled through the Tri-States. They produced heavy downpours, gusty winds and a lot of lightning and thunder. The gusty winds from the early morning storms may have knocked down some smaller tree limbs. Behind the main line of storms, there was some lingering light rain. That rain continues to move eastward, gradually clearing the area. We will then have lingering cloud cover, but those clouds will not last all day. In fact, the clouds will gradually clear out too, leading to sunny to sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a tad above normal for this time of year, in the mid to upper 70s. With dew points in the low to mid 60s, it will still be a little humid. A weak cold front will move through this afternoon/evening. During those peak heating hours of the day, some new thunderstorms may develop. As of right now, those look to stay to our south closer to I-70 and St. Louis. For tonight, we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be mild, in the 50s.

However, with the recent rainfall and clear skies overnight, some fog may develop overnight into tomorrow morning. After that fog dissipates, the rest of the day will shape up sunny to mostly sunny. Highs tomorrow will be very similar to today’s, in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points will fall into the 50s so it will not be very humid.

