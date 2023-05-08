Shelby County commissioner looks forward to jail construction

Shelby County Jail
Shelby County Jail(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Following April’s Consolidated Election, Shelby County voters approved a sale tax increase for the county to build a new jail and law enforcement center. Now, it is in motion.

Shelby County Presiding Commissioner Terry Helmick said the new facility is long overdue, as the old building is 130 years old.

Helmick said that it is not in the proper condition to house the inmates or a good work environment for the sheriff’s and 9-1-1 dispatch.

The max capacity for inmates is 16 at the current jail, the new facility will have 30 beds. He said the additional beds will benefit the county.

“We’re currently housing inmates all the time in other counties and that gets expensive,” Helmick said. ”Being able to keep everybody in house that we have, will be very beneficial for the county.”

Helmick said the new facility will also benefit recruiting efforts for the sheriff’s department and the 9-1-1 dispatch center. They hope to begin construction on the first of next year.

