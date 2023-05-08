Thousands without power in McDonough County and Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Severe storms barreled through McDonough County Sunday night leaving over a thousand residents without power.

Ameren’s Outage Map reported that 1,553 customers in McDonough County have been without power since 8:21 p.m.

Ameren said power will be out until further notice. A majority of the outages are near Macomb.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms in McDonough County produced wind gusts over 60 mph, which left some trees and powerlines down at the time.

Strong winds surging through Quincy caused 1,806 residents to be without power Sunday night.

The Outage Map reported that power went out for Quincy customers around 9:39 p.m.

Quincy Residents from Harrison Street to Payson Road will be without power until further notice.

