Pittsfield couple welcome 2023 Dogwood Festival Baby

2023 Quincy Dogwood Festival baby
2023 Quincy Dogwood Festival baby(Blessing Hospital)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at Blessing Hospital on Monday announced the first baby born after the start of the 2023 Dogwood Festival.

Officials said Lainey Jean Peterson, the newborn daughter of Julie and John Peterson, of Pittsfield, Illinois, was named the 2023 Quincy Dogwood Festival Baby.

This is the 27th year the festival has had this recognition.

Lainey Peterson was born in the afternoon on May 6 at Blessing Hospital. She has two siblings, a sister named Anna and a brother named Jackson.

The family received a tree and a $50 gift certificate from Frese Ornamental Nursery.

