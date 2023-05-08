QMG Play Of The Week

WGEM Sports
qmg
qmg(Gray TV)
By Brendan Reidy
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N 24th Street Casey's
QPD investigates stabbing outside of Casey’s
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Rainy Dogwood Parade Days
Rain doesn’t hinder turnout for 54th annual Dogwood Parade
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
More victims identified in I-55 crash that killed 7 in Montgomery County, Ill.
The overall potential of storms is somewhat low, but any storms that do fire could become...
Storm Threat Continues Saturday and Sunday Evening

Latest News

QMG Play Of The Week
QMG Play Of The Week
students from grades 7 to 12 competed in events like archery, trap shooting, .22 rifle shooting...
WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, May 6) Tri-State schools compete in Gardner’s Camp 3-on-3 Ultimate Outdoor Challenge
Ultimate Outdoor Challange
Illini West Hits The Road To Face West Prairie On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
Illini West Chargers Hit The Road To Face West Prairie On The IHSA Baseball Diamond