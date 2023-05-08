Severe Threat Continues Overnight, then Calmer Weather

More severe storms are possible overnight into Monday morning before the weather finally calms.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
More severe weather remains possible through the overnight hours into early Monday morning. This is especially true from 12AM through 5AM. A line of storms will progress across the region, and will bring with it the continued chance for damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lots of lightning. Have a way to receive warnings overnight.

After the early AM storms, there will continue to be the chance for an isolated shower or storm through the day on Monday, but most will remain dry for much of the day. High temperatures will remain cooler than Sunday’s record high, with highs hovering in the upper 70′s to near 80. Similar temps are in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday with more calm weather. Rain chances will begin to increase from Thursday into next weekend.

