Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 9, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Taylor Holtmeyer

Tyler Keller

Avery Moffett

Julie Hoffman

Miranda Thomas

Dave Schmid

Marilyn Eidson

Landree Barry

Cathy Bale

Wyatt Wade

Jared Dittmer

Thomas Jon Tackeberry

Coby Fenton

Lindsay Brooks

Kasey Bangert

Lynn Wombles

Larry Raymond

Shaun Stupavsky

Olive Short

Ava Cramsey

Amy Sutcliffe

ANNIVERSARIES

Kyle & Blake Magee

Keith & Sharon Brinkman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 8, 2023

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
May 8, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 8, 2023

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 7, 2023

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 7, 2023

Updated: May. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 7, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 6, 2023

Updated: May. 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 6, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 5, 2023

Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 5, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 6, 2023

Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 5, 2023

Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 4, 2023

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 4, 2023.

Community

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 4, 2023

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.