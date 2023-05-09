Cloudy start. Then becoming mostly sunny.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Low level clouds have been streaming into the Tri-States so this morning is starting off cloudy with possibly some patchy fog. Impacts from these low clouds and patchy fog will remain minimal. Morning temperatures are nice and mild in the 50s with light winds out of the northeast.

High pressure is settling into the Great Lakes region. This will lead to quiet conditions today with winds becoming more easterly. Later this morning, the clouds will begin to break apart and then will start to clear out. That will lead to sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Besides some thin, upper-level clouds that will arrive later on. Highs will be very similar to yesterday, as temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s. I am expecting nighttime lows to be slightly above normal for this time of year, in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow, the high pressure system over the Great Lakes will start to shift a little further east. This shift will allow for more moisture to move in from the west. We will start off the day with some upper-level clouds before more clouds start to arrive. The shift in the high pressure will also lead to winds coming out of the south. It will not be a windy day, but we could have a few gusts of 20 to 25 mph. These winds will lead to slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

