Honor Flight gets White House invitation

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Board announced that this week’s mission will include a trip to the White House.

They said the White House notified the organization on Monday they would like to host the entire group of 28 veterans and 28 guardians on Thursday for a tour as part of the 50th Vietnam Commemoration Event.

Organizers said 24 of the 28 veterans served in Vietnam.

They said the veterans will depart from John Wood Community College Thursday at 3:00 a.m. for bus ride down to St. Louis and a flight out to Washington D.C. After a full day of visiting monuments and memorials, they will arrive back at John Wood for a homecoming around 10:30 p.m..

Organizers said Thursday’s trip will be the 64th mission for local veterans since the program began in the Tri-States since 2009. They said they have taken 2,037 veterans to Washington D.C. since then, a number that will increase to 2,066 after Thursday’s trip.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.