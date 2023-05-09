Hospital Report: May 9, 2023
Deaths:
Roxanne Y. Gioviannia, age 70, of Beardstown, formerly of Quincy, died on May 5, in Rushville.
Ronald Albert Coonord, age 86, of Quincy, died May 7 in his home.
Daisy R. Epperson, age 92, of Frankford, Mo, died on May 6 at Fairview Cemetery in Frankford.
Erma Jean Jones, age 92, of Ewing, Mo, died on May 6 in the La Belle Manor Nursing Home in La Belle Mo.
John Michael Moylan, age 74, of Keokuk, died on May 4 at Blessing Hospital.
Gloria Jean Beall, age 81, of Keokuk, died on May 7 at Blessing Hospital.
Births:
Lamaar and Maisha Wade of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Justin Cable and Jade Evatt of Clayton, IL welcomed a girl.
