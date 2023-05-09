Locals honored with 2023 Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award

QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way of Adams County and the Rotary Club of Quincy on Tuesday honored Jeff Steinkamp and Cheryl & Dennis Williams with the 2023 Joe Bonansinga Community Service Awards.

The ceremony happened during the Rotary Club’s noon meeting at the Quincy Holiday Inn.

Steinkamp and the Williams were selected from eight nominees for their impact on the community in the spirit of Joe Bonansinga.

According to organizers, award criteria included service leadership by example, energetic and motivating enthusiasm, impactful community service, perseverance and commitment longevity, and unselfish devotion and joy in endeavors that benefit the needs of others. The selection committee had an extremely difficult challenge which resulted in the naming of not one, but two recipients.

Organizers stated the highlights of Jeff Steinkamp’s service are:

Addicts Victorious Ministries.

Bereaved Parents of USA.

Quincy Cursillo.

Quincy Park Board commissioner.

Quincy Plan Commission member.

Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation.

Quincy Aeronautics Committee.

National Society of Professional Engineers.

United States Parachute Association.

Organizers stated the highlights of Cheryl & Dennis Williams’ service are:

Founders and directors of Bella Ease.

Quincy Teen Reach.

Quincy Human Rights Commission members.

Teen Support Group.

Quincy Public School District 21st Century Grant Committee members.

“Jeff’s community service impact and his efforts to benefit others was inspiring for everyone who knew him,” said Nancy Bluhm, Executive Director of United Way of Adams County. “Dennis and Cheryl demonstrate a continuing and significant commitment to persevere on behalf of all the residents in our community. Both award recipients demonstrate community building and leadership at the ‘Joe Bonansinga level.’”

Past recipients of the Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award are:

1998 Joe Bonansinga “Mr. Quincy”

1999 Harry and Carlene Geisler

2000 Carla Gosney

2001 Rocky and Rhonda Murry

2002 Rev. Tim White

2003 Tony and Signe Oakley

2004 Carolyn and Steve Hagood

2005 Chuck Scholz

2006 Hermann Schneidmann

2007 Darrell Peacher

2008 H.W. Knapheide

2009 Lee Lindsay Curtis

2010 Kathy Ridder

2011 Dr. George Meyer

2012 Terry Myers

2013 Becky Albert

2014 Michael Klingner

2015 Brad Billings

2016 Paul Brown

2017 Jeff Spear

2018 Mike Elbe

2019 Charles C. Doan

2020 Phil Conover

2021 Chief Joe Henning

2022 Laura Sievert

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.