Locals honored with 2023 Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award
QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way of Adams County and the Rotary Club of Quincy on Tuesday honored Jeff Steinkamp and Cheryl & Dennis Williams with the 2023 Joe Bonansinga Community Service Awards.
The ceremony happened during the Rotary Club’s noon meeting at the Quincy Holiday Inn.
Steinkamp and the Williams were selected from eight nominees for their impact on the community in the spirit of Joe Bonansinga.
According to organizers, award criteria included service leadership by example, energetic and motivating enthusiasm, impactful community service, perseverance and commitment longevity, and unselfish devotion and joy in endeavors that benefit the needs of others. The selection committee had an extremely difficult challenge which resulted in the naming of not one, but two recipients.
Organizers stated the highlights of Jeff Steinkamp’s service are:
- Addicts Victorious Ministries.
- Bereaved Parents of USA.
- Quincy Cursillo.
- Quincy Park Board commissioner.
- Quincy Plan Commission member.
- Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation.
- Quincy Aeronautics Committee.
- National Society of Professional Engineers.
- United States Parachute Association.
Organizers stated the highlights of Cheryl & Dennis Williams’ service are:
- Founders and directors of Bella Ease.
- Quincy Teen Reach.
- Quincy Human Rights Commission members.
- Teen Support Group.
- Quincy Public School District 21st Century Grant Committee members.
“Jeff’s community service impact and his efforts to benefit others was inspiring for everyone who knew him,” said Nancy Bluhm, Executive Director of United Way of Adams County. “Dennis and Cheryl demonstrate a continuing and significant commitment to persevere on behalf of all the residents in our community. Both award recipients demonstrate community building and leadership at the ‘Joe Bonansinga level.’”
Past recipients of the Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award are:
- 1998 Joe Bonansinga “Mr. Quincy”
- 1999 Harry and Carlene Geisler
- 2000 Carla Gosney
- 2001 Rocky and Rhonda Murry
- 2002 Rev. Tim White
- 2003 Tony and Signe Oakley
- 2004 Carolyn and Steve Hagood
- 2005 Chuck Scholz
- 2006 Hermann Schneidmann
- 2007 Darrell Peacher
- 2008 H.W. Knapheide
- 2009 Lee Lindsay Curtis
- 2010 Kathy Ridder
- 2011 Dr. George Meyer
- 2012 Terry Myers
- 2013 Becky Albert
- 2014 Michael Klingner
- 2015 Brad Billings
- 2016 Paul Brown
- 2017 Jeff Spear
- 2018 Mike Elbe
- 2019 Charles C. Doan
- 2020 Phil Conover
- 2021 Chief Joe Henning
- 2022 Laura Sievert
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.