Newly elected Hamilton mayor prioritizing transparency, new police building

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - A few weeks after being sworn in as Mayor of Hamilton, Bocephus Casey is outlining a few priorities while in office.

Casey, who defeated Mayor Pro-Tem David Bierbaum by a 361-317 vote, works as a park supervisor for the Hamilton Park District. 2023 was Casey’s first time seeking the office of mayor.

Bierbaum had served as mayor pro-tem since 2020.

Casey said he wants to move along the process of getting the Hamilton Police Department into a new facility.

“It’s not open to the public because it’s just not the safest building, it’s in disrepair,” Casey said about the current police building at 1010 Broadway Street.

HPD has used the facility since the mid-1990′s.

Casey said the options include building a new facility or moving into a building that would meet the needs of the department.

”Nobody likes to spend money, but nobody likes to be without a police department or a place for your police department to work efficiently out of, so it’s just a cost that’s going to have to be spent eventually, we know that,” Casey added.

Casey also has an itch to improve transparency with Hamilton residents. He wants to do this by incorporating a live stream so people can watch city council meetings live.

Currently, residents must attend city council meetings in person or hear live audio-only through a Zoom meeting.

“I have to get the equipment approved, purchase the equipment and I’ve worked up a couple of options to throw at the council and hopefully they approve one of them,” Casey said.

Casey also wants to look for ways to increase tourism. Hamilton sits right across the Mississippi River from Keokuk, where Casey said many Hamilton residents own businesses.

“I just think it’s going to be hard to get some sort of industry into Hamilton but I think what we can do is focus on our tourism,” he added.

Casey hasn’t served on the city council prior to his election as mayor.

Click here to view Hamilton City Council meeting minutes and agendas.

