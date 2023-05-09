QPS changes policies for grooming, sexual abuse law

QUINCY (WGEM) - Proposed policy changes will help Quincy Public Schools comply with a new state law tied to grooming of students and child sexual abuse.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Faith’s Law, set to go into effect July 1, requires an employment history review before hiring someone who has direct contact with students.

The review target issues with sexual misconduct in any employment where the person had contact with children and is “separate and apart from the criminal records review,” QPS Attorney David Penn said. “Anytime someone in the past has worked with children, you have to send this request for information.”

With no time frame is included in the law, but districts theorize it could be required to send requests to previous employers from decades in the past.

Under the law, districts also must have procedures in place for notifying a student’s parents/guardians when a district employee, contractor or agent is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with the student.

The QPS Policy Committee on Monday reviewed 12 policy revisions from the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service.

Committee members recommended the changes to the full School Board and adopt the changes in June.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.