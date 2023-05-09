Quincy City Council discuss fire and police pensions

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council members heard on Monday night that Quincy’s police and fire pensions are losing money.

The pensions have gone down by millions of dollars over the past year.

Monday night, the Quincy City Council members got an overview of what’s happening with the pension money after the state legislature required all fire and police pension boards to send money to a consolidated fund in 2019.

All of Quincy’s fire pension investments are now in the Illinois Firefighter Pension Fund and police in the Illinois Police Pension Fund.

The fire pension board sent $46 million in November and December of 2021.

As of March 31, it’s worth $41 million, $5 million loss, that represents a 10% loss in 18 months.

Police pension board sent almost 48 million dollars in March and April of 2022.

That pension’s now worth $46 million, which is a $2 million loss, that represents a 4.4% loss in about 12 months.

Quincy’s treasurer, Linda Moore, believes one of the reasons both funds lost money is because of their investment strategy.

“When we had the money because we were considered a larger pension fund on both sides, we could invest the money at 65% equities 35% fixed income,” Moore said. “The police right now are investing 58-42 and fire is investing at 65-35, but their long range target is 55-45, well, overtime, the more money you have in stocks, the more money you’re gonna make.”

Also discussed at council:

Petition approval for the St. Francis Parish Picnic Committee to hold its annual Parish Picnic on Saturday, June 10.

Adopted a resolution that annual raises be given equivalent to Machinist union to all non-union employees in the amount of 3%.

Adopted a resolution of the $26,000 quote from Core & Main of Washington, Illinois for 10 fire hydrants.

Adopted a resolution approving a $21,520 bid from Luby Equipment to purchase a Towmaster T16DT.

