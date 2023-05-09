Quincy man who rammed occupied vehicle takes plea deal

Dailean Millner-Williams
Dailean Millner-Williams(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man who was arrested in November after police say he used his vehicle to ram another occupied vehicle took a plea deal Monday.

According to court records, 21-year-old Dailean Millner-Williams pleaded guilty to unlawful vehicular invasion, failure to report a crash with injury, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

One charge of attempted murder, one charge of aggravated battery, one charge of reckless driving and criminal damages to property were dropped.

Williams will serve 15 years for unlawful vehicular invasion, 7 years for failure to report a crash with injury and 5 years for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. With the latter two charges served concurrently. He will get credit for 168 days served.

Williams was arrested Nov. 22, 2022, after he allegedly used his vehicle to ram another occupied vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot at 1301 Broadway.

Police stated that upon arrival the victims’ vehicle had sustained heavy damage and several occupants reported injuries.

Police added several victims were sent to the hospital and one suffered a broken leg.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle had been parked in the lot when Williams rammed it and then fled the scene.

William’s vehicle was later discovered unoccupied with heavy damage.

