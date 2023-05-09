Rain potential rises as weekend approaches

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. It is quiet on Wednesday. High temperatures will work their way up to around 80 degrees. Thursday there will be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the area, severe weather looks like it will stay off to the west of the region Thursday. Thunderstorms that develop will just be garden variety. We could use some moisture as things are a little bit on the dry side. Friday afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Weather hazards Sunday
Weather hazards Sunday(Brian inman)

As we run through Saturday into Sunday time frame, there will be a cold front that approaches the region, that cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms. It’s a little too far away to see if those thunderstorms will be severe. But there is a marked change in temperatures with a Saturday daytime high temperature of around 85 degrees then Sunday’s temperature tops out at 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a thousand without power in McDonough County
Thousands without power in McDonough County and Quincy
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Vehicle Crashed into Business
Vehicle crashed into Business
National Tom Sawyer Days
2023 National Tom Sawyer Days schedule announced
2023 Quincy Dogwood Festival baby
Pittsfield couple welcome 2023 Dogwood Festival Baby

Latest News

A very pleasant evening commute is expected.
Becoming mostly sunny.
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
Upper 80s to 9- degrees possible
Warming Forecast
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday