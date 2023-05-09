Rain potential rises as weekend approaches

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. It is quiet on Wednesday. High temperatures will work their way up to around 80 degrees. Thursday there will be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the area, severe weather looks like it will stay off to the west of the region Thursday. Thunderstorms that develop will just be garden variety. We could use some moisture as things are a little bit on the dry side. Friday afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Weather hazards Sunday (Brian inman)

As we run through Saturday into Sunday time frame, there will be a cold front that approaches the region, that cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms. It’s a little too far away to see if those thunderstorms will be severe. But there is a marked change in temperatures with a Saturday daytime high temperature of around 85 degrees then Sunday’s temperature tops out at 70 degrees.

