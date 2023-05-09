Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina to preform at Adams County Fair

Nashville recording artists Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd will both take the stage reveling the...
Nashville recording artists Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd will both take the stage reveling the crowd with memorable hits coming up on Saturday, July 29th.(Adams County Fair Board)
By Anna Brandon
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Fair Board announced Monday that Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina will perform at the 2023 Adams County Fair.

“We are excited to have these legendary stars all on one stage in one big night,” said Melissa Shriver-Hackamack, a Director with the Adams County Fair Board. “The music of Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina is like the soundtrack of country music in the nineties. This concert will be an amazing way to see these country music legends live and in person here in the Tri-States.”

Entry into grandstand seating for the concert is free with adult admission to the fair Saturday, July 29.

To get closer to the stage, track seat tickets will be sold beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3 inside Farm and Home Supply in Quincy.

The 2023 Adams County Fair runs from Wednesday, July 26 to Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The fairgrounds are located 15 minutes north of Quincy on Highway 336.

