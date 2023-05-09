Vehicle crashed into Business

QUINCY (WGEM) - A white sedan hit the Bruening Heating and Air Conditioning Building on Broadway.

According to Quincy police, a vehicle had ran through a stop sign and hit a truck in opposing traffic and then hit the business breaking glass and damaging the outside structure around 6 p.m.

There have been no reported injuries.

Police confirm the sedan was stolen a few days ago and is part of an on going investigation.

Employees said that this isn’t the first time they have had their business damaged.

“I feel very inconvenienced,” Bruen Heating and Air Employee Cindy Sanders said. “This is not unusual, you know, we have seen accidents out here and have had our windows broken.”

Police said the suspect operating the vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle was towed away after sustaining taking significant damage.

