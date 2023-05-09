Warming Forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a record high temperature on Sunday of 91 degrees, we had a decent cool down for Monday. Not much going on through the middle of the week with just a bit of a warming trend on the way. High temperatures will be in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Upper 80s to 9- degrees possible (Brian inman)

With a downright warm and muggy day on Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. After that, we are tracking the potential for some thunderstorms and another cold front will ride through the region sometime this weekend. It is too early to say just when that cold front will arrive and where any strong thunderstorms may develop along that cold front.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.