Adams County Board discusses ambulance staffing issues

QUINCY (WGEM) - Discussion about the critical levels of staffing for the Adams County Ambulance service took place at the Adams County Board Tuesday evening.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, John Simon, who heads the Ambulance and Emergency Management departments for the county, said the ambulance service staff is down 36%, or 15 people.

He told the Board the upcoming negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union that represents ambulance workers will have to see some changes if there is any hope to improve the situation.

The County Board approved what Simon called a first step on that path.

The first step will allow lateral hires from other agencies to be paid on the current pay-scale, according to their actual time worked in their career, as opposed to starting over as a day-one employee.

According to Simon, this still leaves a gap that would make it a challenge to attract new hires.

He said that an Adams County paramedic with 10 years of service is making around 30 cents more an hour than a new-to-the-job paramedic in Pike County.

Simon noted that the program to offer an EMT course for Quincy High School students has proven popular, but may not yield hoped-for results.

One example he gave was a student who took the course but that doesn’t want to join the Ambulance service because she’s making nearly $4 more an hour in her current fast food job compared to starting EMT pay.

While those measures are taking place, the shortage will continue to have an effect on services throughout the county.

In other business, the County Board:

Accepted the low bid of $286,450 from D&L Excavating for the Vermont Street parking lot project.

Approved spending more than $1.5 million on two road projects in the county, with funds coming from a combination of motor fuel tax and Rebuild Illinois funds.

