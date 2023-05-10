Barry city officials award $100K for downtown improvements

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Business and building owners in one Tri-State city expect a cash infusion to improve their facilities and operations.

Barry city officials awarded 12 projects for their Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district fund.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said it’s through a special property tax grant. Owners who fall within the TIF boundaries are eligible to apply for improvements annually. He said every applicant that applied for 2023 was awarded money.

“These are things that most of the buildings need,” Hogge said. “And the businesses just really can’t quite afford to do that. Or they could, but it would really hurt their business. So, we try to step in and help.”

Barry Cafe owners were among one of the applicants that were awarded approximately $8,000 for storefront updates.

“Right now the doors have a draft,” said server Katie Smithers. “In the winter months, it gets really cold in here. So the money will be good to keep the utility bills down.”

Smithers said they will also be getting new flooring on one half of the restaurant to match the other half. Right now, the floor is cracked.

“The improvements will bring in hopefully more business,” Smithers said. “And our regulars will really like the improvements because they’ve been coming here for years.”

Other façade and interior improvements include:

New lights and a paint job at the Thrift Shop.

Air handlers at Tiny’s Place.

New HVAC parts at Barry Pawn & Tactical and Walter Scheibel/Joan Wellman.

Deck repairs and window tint at Volbracht Building.

A paint job at the building where The Paper used to be.

New credit card readers at Stroemer Foods.

Door and window wraps for the new apartments on Bainbridge.

Hogge said in total they awarded approximately $100,000 amongst the aforementioned projects.

“We used to only be able to afford $25,000 for façade grants,” Hogge said.

Hogge said that fund quadrupled when the marijuana plant opened in in 2015.

“That’s been our biggest contributor,” Hogge said.

Hogge said the TIF fund started in 2008 and initially only offered exterior improvements.

He said their interior program started three years ago.

