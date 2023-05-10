Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 10, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Julie Glover

Stephanie Aldridge

Krissy Siegfud

Vickie Epperson

Kelsey Lawless

Chris Edenbrock

Brielynn Twaddle

Jessica Speed

Landon Bice

Wes Friday

Will Friday

Joe Bowen

Rick Goodapple

Jerry Young

Dawn Hickman

Denny Musick

Danielle Reed

Brody Lehenbauer

Ryan Brotherton

John Cooley

ANNIVERSARIES

Brandon & Jerry Finch

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.