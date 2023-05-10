Fire destroys Quincy home

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2900 block of Hampshire Street after receiving multiple calls from neighbors.

Fire officials said the fire began around 5:55 p.m.

Home owners were not present when the fire had started and no injuries were reported.

Officials believe the fire started on the first floor, but the cause is still under investigation.

Officials said that the home is a total loss.

“We always reiterate to people to make sure they blow candles out, there is nothing electronic on...in the winter time, space heaters are an issue,” Deputy Chief Steve Salrin of the Quincy Fire Department said. “Just make sure all that is off before you take off.”

Salrin also said they are trying to talk to the Red Cross to find temporary housing for the family.

