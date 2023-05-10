First Annual Mayfest to come

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Dick Brothers Brewery partnered with The District and Young Professionals Quincy Group to make a new event happen this year.

This Saturday, on York Street between 9th and 10th Streets, Dick Brothers Brewery is bringing Quincy the First Annual Mayfest.

At Mayfest there will be, a Homebrewers event where nine home brewers will participate in an open-ticket competition, children’s activities and beer all day long.

This years Mayfest was in the remembrance of Ed Simbol. A charity is accepting donations to put towards funds for small business grants.

“Thats what Ed was all about, he was about small business and he was passionate about breweries, but it doesn’t have to be breweries anyone who’s starting a small business in the community,” owner of Dick Brothers Brewery, Bret Austin said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.