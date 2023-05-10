IL senators raise legal concerns following gun law reversal

By Sam Matheny
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD (25News Now) - Illinois’ assault weapon ban reached a gray territory for some gun owners and lawmakers Wednesday.

A Southern Illinois judge issued a preliminary injunction against the second amendment law on April 28 that allowed people to buy guns.

Six days later, the decision was reversed by an appeals court judge in Chicago. The attorney general, who is a Democrat, claimed the transactions were illegal.

Republican Senator Jason Plummer says he is concerned that the law is unconstitutional. He added that the firearms will be listed as illegal in January of 2024 and said it would be a felony to keep it in possession.

“We need the attorney general to step up and provide proper guidance to make sure these people who are acting lawfully are not going to be penalized by the state of Illinois here in the future,” said Republican Sen. Jason Plumer.

No one has been arrested, according to the senator, but he says the people in his district are concerned.

