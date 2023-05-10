Memorial Hospital awarded 2023 Outstanding Rural Health Organization

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The American Hospital Association said more than 100 rural hospitals have closed in the last decade, but Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois has kept their doors open for more than 70 years.

On Tuesday, they celebrated a big milestone.

Since opening their doors in 1950, Memorial Hospital has been able to expand their services and provide health care through seven clinics with more than 400 employees.

Memorial Hospital staff opened their doors to celebrate the award with their community.

Staff members, community leaders and residents are celebrating the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) naming Memorial Hospital the 2023 Outstanding Rural Health Organization.

The NRHA is a national organization that works to improving the health and well-being of rural Americans through advocacy, education, and outreach.

The hospital’s CEO, Ada Bair, said the award is an honor, as rural health care workers work with limited resources at times and creatively solve problems.

“You have to work hard, you have to care harder, and then some days, you wonder why,” Bair said.

She said ensuring the residents she sees in and around her community have access to quality health care services is the main reason to keep working hard.

“And then you get that hug at the grocery store you get the wave from the gas pump and then you remember why,” Bair said.

More than providing health care to those who may not get any elsewhere, the hospital is celebrating their economic growth in the community.

Executive Director of Hancock County Economic Development, Samantha Harnack said, the hospital provides job opportunities to residents of the county and beyond.

“They’re our second largest employer in the county,” Harnack said.

Harnack said the hospital encourages improving the economic vitality of the community by hiring from across the region.

“Having such an extraordinary medical organization in the area is nothing short of vital in our community,” Harnack said.

She said the community also benefits from the cultural standard the hospital sets for their employees.

“They encourage their staff to you know come out and shop locally and work to make this a community, not just for the benefit of the hospital but the benefit of the community,” Harnack said.

Hospital officials said details are to come about plans to expand services in Hamilton, Illinois through a new clinic.

Some staff members will travel to San Diego, California next week to receive the award.

