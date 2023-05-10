Missouri Governor announces mobile app for schools to alert responders, staff to emergencies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced an app that school staff could use to alert staff and first responders to emergencies. Public and charter schools will be able to sign up for the app, and it will be free to schools and users.

“We want all students across Missouri to have the opportunity to learn in safe and secure schools,” Governor Parson said. “That’s why our administration included funding for this school safety app. It puts a simple to use silent alerting app into the hands of teachers and school personnel, so they can get word out of an intruder or other emergency. We will continue to advance school safety and the ability to quickly respond to threats to Missouri’s students and educators.”

Parson said that the app would expedite and streamline emergency response by giving school staff the ability to quickly start an alert from their phone or computer. The alert is silent and works with 911 to provide information like location and school campus maps to first responders, law enforcement and campus personnel within seconds.

School districts can enroll in the program by following this link.

