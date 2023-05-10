More clouds today, but a little warmer

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a nice quiet and calm morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, winds are coming from the east/southeast at about 5 - 10 mph, and we have some scattered clouds drifting overhead.

An area of high pressure continues to sit over the Great Lakes. As this high moves further east, our winds will be out of the south/southeast with a few gusts up to 20 mph. These southerly winds will allow for temperatures to get a little warmer today. Highs will range from the mid 70s for locations such as Memphis, Missouri, to the upper 70s for locations such as Pittsfield, Illinois, to near 80° for places such as Quincy and Hannibal. With some more clouds expected today, overall we are looking to have a partly sunny sky. Tonight will end up mostly cloudy with above normal nighttime lows. Most of the Tri-States will have lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, a low pressure system will continue to develop to our west. This low will very slowly start to bring a warm front toward our region. This will lead to periods of showers moving in from the south. With dry air remaining in place, the rain will struggle at first to make it into the Tri-States. These showers will not be widespread, but scattered. As for when to expect these showers, the best timing looks to be in the late afternoon, evening and some overnight. Due to even more clouds, tomorrow’s highs will be just a tiny bit lower in the mid to upper 70s.

The actual warm from itself will arrive by Friday morning.

