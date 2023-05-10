More mental health resources coming to WIU next school year

MACOMB (WGEM) - More mental health resources are coming to Western Illinois University next school year.

Through Mental Health Early Action on Campus legislative funds, students will have access to 24/7 virtual mental health resources through TimelyCare.

Students will have up to nine counseling sessions through “Talk Now,” and can access the tool even when they’re away from campus.

Before the spring semester began, WIU’s University Counseling Center Director Cara Cerullo said on-campus counselors were in high demand and students in some cases would be put on a waiting list for seven to nine days before they could be seen.

For student athletes specifically, WIU is piloting a suicide prevention program called VitalCog.

The university was awarded $17,500 by the NCAA to pilot the program’s development, training sessions and a virtual trainer portal.

”As a previous athletic trainer and as a part of the staff here, we have coaches come to us all the time requesting programs like this or concerns that we don’t have a program on campus,” kinesiology professor and project director Jennifer Plos said.

WIU was one of 80 schools that submitted applications to the NCAA. WIU was then one of 15 schools selected to submit a second application. Then, WIU and three other schools were selected to receive a chunk of $100,000 in funding.

For the past week students and staff have worked in focus groups to test the program.

Starting in the fall, the program will be used by all student athletes in every sport.

Plos said the program is designed to teach student athletes the signs and how to manage suicidal thoughts. She said it’s not only for the athletes on an individual, but to help fellow teammates who may be struggling.

”We’re seeing a rise that people are more willing to talk about it and are willing to share that they’re going through these troubles,” Plos said. “I really feel it’s a combination of it being in the light and then us also seeing more demands on our student athletes and maybe some struggles that they’re going through.”

The National Library of Medicine reports that over a 9-year study, 35 cases of suicide were identified from a review of 477 student athletes.

Plos said WIU will actively reach out to other schools in their athletic conferences to get them involved with the VitalCog program.

RELATED: WIU seeing increased demand for mental health resources on campus

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.