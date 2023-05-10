Much needed rain coming
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have multiple chances for rain between now and the end of the week. Most of the days do not look like a total washout. They just look like scattered to widely scattered showers. But there will be some thunderstorms. Thunderstorm potential on Thursday is there, but they do not look like they will be severe just garden variety and scattered at best.
On Friday, we do ramp up with a lower-end severe threat. A few thunderstorms could be severe with small hail and high wind on Friday. Both Saturday and Mother’s Day there will be scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms. There’s not enough good information right now to discern whether those storms will be severe over the weekend.
