Much needed rain coming

Isolated to scattered showers on Thursday (Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have multiple chances for rain between now and the end of the week. Most of the days do not look like a total washout. They just look like scattered to widely scattered showers. But there will be some thunderstorms. Thunderstorm potential on Thursday is there, but they do not look like they will be severe just garden variety and scattered at best.

Level 1 or the lowest severe potential is on the map Friday (Brian inman)

On Friday, we do ramp up with a lower-end severe threat. A few thunderstorms could be severe with small hail and high wind on Friday. Both Saturday and Mother’s Day there will be scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms. There’s not enough good information right now to discern whether those storms will be severe over the weekend.

