Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce

FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its...
FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paramount Media Networks announced it’s pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.

The division’s president said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The decision brings an end to the iconic music video network’s news division.

It once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and millennial adolescents.

MTV News had already been significantly scaled down in recent years.

In addition to MTV News, some units in the company are being eliminated altogether, most of which are in operations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a thousand without power in McDonough County
Thousands without power in McDonough County and Quincy
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Vehicle Crashed into Business
Vehicle crashed into Business
National Tom Sawyer Days
2023 National Tom Sawyer Days schedule announced
2023 Quincy Dogwood Festival baby
Pittsfield couple welcome 2023 Dogwood Festival Baby

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show
First Mayfest set for this weekend
First Mayfest set for this weekend
Memorial Hospital awarded 2023 Outstanding Rural Health Organization
Memorial Hospital awarded 2023 Outstanding Rural Health Organization
Adams County Board discusses ambulance staffing issues
Adams County Board discusses ambulance staffing issues
Fire destroys Quincy home
Fire destroys Quincy home