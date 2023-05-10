Police warn of person impersonating law enforcement, requesting money

By Anna Brandon
Published: May. 10, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens reported Wednesday that residents have been receiving false requests to pay arrest warrants.

Grootens said there have been reports of an unknown individual claiming to be an employee of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office contacting residents. The individual has said to be representing to be a member of law enforcement and was demanding bond money for outstanding arrest warrants.

Grootens states that the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t contact individuals via the phone, for the purpose of collecting bond money on warrants.

This caller claims the bond money was requested to be paid via a QR code which is tied to a Bitcoin machine. This type of payment is also not used by Adams County.

