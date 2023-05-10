QHS girls soccer team rested, ready for postseason

QUINCY (WGEM) - When breaking down the regular season for the Quincy High girls soccer team, it’s obvious there were three distinct segments.

Now in the middle of a nine-day layoff as they prepare for a fourth segment, the Blue Devils are getting healed, rested and tuned up for their Illinois Class 3A Quincy Regional against third-seeded Granite City at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Flinn Stadium.

“This is always a tough week for us to find a game because a lot of teams in 1A and 2A are already into postseason play,” said veteran QHS coach Travis Dinkheller, whose fifth-seeded team takes a 13-4-3 record and a four-game winning streak into the postseason.

“So we will get some rest and try not to lose our precision. We want to have a good week of practice and try and stay sharp for the postseason.”

The Blue Devils opened the season with an 8-0-2 run while outscoring their opponents by a wide 37-4 margin.

“We really started strong and was able to build something early,” said Dinkheller, who is in his 15th season as head coach and 23rd overall with the program.

But then “we ran into a buzzsaw,” as Dinkheller called it, with the Blue Devils suffering a 1-4-1 skid as they were outscored 13-6.

“At one point we played five games in five days,” against top-notch competition,” Dinkheller said.

The tie came against Missouri Class 4A Columbia Rock Bridge after QHS trailed early 3-0 and two losses came in the powerful Tournament of Champions in Bettendorf, Iowa.

But the most frustrating loss was a 1-0 defeat at Geneseo, which gave the home team the Western Big Six Conference championship.

The Blue Devils had the tying goal nullified and the loss left them with a 6-1 conference record while Geneseo finished unbeaten at 7-0.

After the tough stretch, the Blue Devils rebounded and finished the season with four straight victories, including a second triumph over crosstown rival Quincy Notre Dame 1-0 and Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias 4-3.

Junior forward Taylor Routh scored the lone goal against QND and netted a hat trick against Helias.

“That was such a great accomplishment and feeling for the girls in beating QND for a second time,” said Dinkheller.

QHS had never beaten QND twice in a season since both teams started girls soccer programs 33 years ago in 1990.

“(Coach) Mark Longo does such a great job and there’s a reason they are defending (Class 1A) state champions,” said Dinkheller, whose team won an earlier meeting against QND 4-1. “It was nice to take care of business twice.”

Dinkheller has molded a successful team out of a solid group of juniors and seniors.

Up front, Routh along with seniors Kenzie O’Brien and Breighlyn Thomas have helped the Blue Devils total 63 goals.

Midfielders including junior Bri Lannerd, junior Rian Moore and sophomore Sydney Welsh help coordinate the attack.

Four senior stalwarts -- Ava Soltwedel, Maddie O’Brien, Mariah Crist and Anna Morrison -- anchor the defense along with reserve help from juniors Hope Lenz and Olivia Kline.

The last line of defense are goalies Taylor Fohey and Ashley Wallbring. They have allowed just 21 goals in 20 games.

The postseason marks the fourth segment in the season for the Blue Devils.

“This regional with seven teams from the Metro East area and us is always tough,” said Dinkheller. “It will be a real challenge against Granite City.

“In this regional, you are always playing a high-quality opponent in the first round. There’s no easing into the postseason.”

