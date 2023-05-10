Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest

Oscar Herrera
Oscar Herrera(McDonough County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer reported Wednesday that a Chicago man had been arrested following the investigation into the online distribution of child pornography.

Hamer stated that 19-year-old Oscar Herrera had been arrested following a search warrant on a dorm room within Thompson Hall on the campus of Western Illinois University.

According to Hamer, Macomb Police assigned to the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), found evidence that Herrera was in possession of child pornography.

Hamer reported that Herrera was charged with possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.

Herrera was lodged at the McDonough County Jail pending a $50,000 bond.

Macomb Police were assisted in the search by the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

