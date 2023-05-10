Supply chain improvements lead to drop in construction material costs

QUINCY (WGEM) - With summer just around the corner, you might want to take advantage of the warm weather to get some house projects done.

Local building supply companies said this year it’s cheaper and easier to get supplies.

Tim Genenbacher at Pro-Build Supply said the price of lumber, windows, shingles, and doors have come down quite a bit from last year.

He said delivery times are also much shorter with some items getting delivered within a few weeks, compared to the 12 to 20 weeks they had to wait for some items last year.

“It makes our job easier when we do actually have a time frame to tell contractors,” Genenbacher said.

Kevin Hamann, the owner of Kevin Hamann Construction Incorporated, said windows and doors were more difficult to get last year. He said a lack of supply and the higher materials cost impacted his business.

“People backed out because they didn’t want to pay the extra,” he said. “A house went for 20 percent more than what a normal cost would be on a house so it slowed down, people were a little more timid to build a house because of cost and then the delays in building materials. It went from a four month build to a six, seven month build just waiting for all the materials to come in.”

He said construction is going much better with supplies arriving on time. He said the only problem is that supplies are arriving quickly before they are needed.

He said they are still short on labor, as they need workers to help construction move along.

Genenbacher said they don’t expect any more supply chain troubles in the future, but their supplier will give them a heads up if there’s any word.

