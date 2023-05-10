Supply chain improvements lead to drop in construction material costs

Construction Material easier to get ahold of
Construction Material easier to get ahold of(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With summer just around the corner, you might want to take advantage of the warm weather to get some house projects done.

Local building supply companies said this year it’s cheaper and easier to get supplies.

Tim Genenbacher at Pro-Build Supply said the price of lumber, windows, shingles, and doors have come down quite a bit from last year.

He said delivery times are also much shorter with some items getting delivered within a few weeks, compared to the 12 to 20 weeks they had to wait for some items last year.

“It makes our job easier when we do actually have a time frame to tell contractors,” Genenbacher said.

Kevin Hamann, the owner of Kevin Hamann Construction Incorporated, said windows and doors were more difficult to get last year. He said a lack of supply and the higher materials cost impacted his business.

“People backed out because they didn’t want to pay the extra,” he said. “A house went for 20 percent more than what a normal cost would be on a house so it slowed down, people were a little more timid to build a house because of cost and then the delays in building materials. It went from a four month build to a six, seven month build just waiting for all the materials to come in.”

He said construction is going much better with supplies arriving on time. He said the only problem is that supplies are arriving quickly before they are needed.

He said they are still short on labor, as they need workers to help construction move along.

Genenbacher said they don’t expect any more supply chain troubles in the future, but their supplier will give them a heads up if there’s any word.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampshire Fire
Fire destroys Quincy home
Vehicle Crashed into Business
Vehicle crashed into Business
Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man who rammed occupied vehicle takes plea deal
National Tom Sawyer Days
2023 National Tom Sawyer Days schedule announced
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Teenager injured in Route P traffic crash
First Mayfest set for this weekend
First Mayfest set for this weekend
Memorial Hospital awarded 2023 Outstanding Rural Health Organization
Memorial Hospital awarded 2023 Outstanding Rural Health Organization
Adams County Board discusses ambulance staffing issues
Adams County Board discusses ambulance staffing issues