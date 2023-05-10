Volunteer fire departments look for more staff

HULL, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois lawmakers hope to address staffing shortages at fire departments across the state by getting more people to join.

Senate Bill 2253 would offer a $500 tax credit for volunteers who choose to help with their local departments. They would have to volunteer for at least nine months to qualify.

The purpose is to incentivize more people to sign up, especially in rural fire departments like Hull-Kinderhook Fire Protection District.

Deputy Chief Tracy Martin said staffing is a big issue at the station.

“Compared to 15 years ago, we’re about half of what we had before. You know it’s just people these days are working two jobs... they’re moving away from small communities like this because there’s no industry,” said Martin.

The lower numbers mean that Hull-Kinderhook is in an automatic mutual aid agreement with New Canton Fire Protection District. That means when either department is paged, both respond to help alleviate manpower concerns.

Another issue facing the departments is the aging of the current firefighters.

“Unfortunately, our firefighters are aging out you know. And if we don’t have more youth to come in to fill the pots... then who’s going to respond when you need us,” said Martin.

Fish Fry on Saturday

In addition to staffing, rural fire departments also often face a restricted budget. With the added effects of inflation, Martin said this year they will be holding their fish fry with an added charge.

The fish fry will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hull station. The cost is $10 per plate.

This is the first time in a couple of years that the fish fry is returning to the station.

Martin said he is looking forward to getting together with the community to have fun while raising money for the fire protection district.

