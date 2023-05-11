Bella Ease to hold Community Give Back event

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy organization continues to help families meet food insecurity needs.

Bella Ease employees expect people to be lined up long before their first Community Give Back event starts on Friday.

Every three months, Bella Ease partners with Open Hands Food Pantry and Lutheran Church of St. Johns to bring a mobile pantry to their Broadway site.

This quarter, staff said, residents’ needs have increased.

Operations Coordinator, Lori DeVerger, said they’re pivoting and giving away free household essentials and hygiene products.

“60% of our kids in Adams County are on free and reduced lunch, we just have seen an increase in people that have needs,” DeVerger said. “Things are higher price now, so I think it’s just difficult and we just want to be able to rally around them and help them as much as we can.”

Ten local businesses have partnered to supply the being given away.

If you plan on coming to the event, staff members ask you to bring a laundry basket or bag to carry your supplies in.

Bella Ease staff ask you to register ahead of the event.

To do that, call (217)209-0632.

