Bliefnick trial remains on schedule for May 22

QUINCY (WGEM) - Both the defense and prosecutors say they’re ready to begin trial for a Quincy man accused of murder as scheduled on May 22.

Bliefnick is charged with murdering his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found dead in her Kentucky Road home on Feb. 23.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones and Bliefnick’s attorney Casey Schnack on Thursday morning both told Judge Robert Adrian they’re prepared for trial to begin on time.

Jones said he has a list of 100 witnesses and plans on calling between 60 and 70.

“We are preparing a very aggressive trial calendar,” Jones said.

Twelve jurors and four alternates will be selected on the first day, with opening arguments to be heard on day two.

At Adrian’s request, Jones told the court that no plea offers have been made to Bliefnick. Adrian asked Jones to notify the court if any offers are made to allow time for the court to check with Bliefnick’s attorney whether the defendant had accepted or declined any offer.

Adrian said he expects trial to conclude within two weeks. The judge also granted access for members of the media to have camera access for the trial, according to rules for the judicial circuit’s cameras in the courtroom program.

Bliefnick is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on May 15 for a motion hearing. A final pre-trial hearing is set for May 19.

On March 1, police searched timothy Bliefnick’s home on Hampshire Street as part of the investigation. He was arrested on March 13 and has been held in the Adams County Jail without bond.

