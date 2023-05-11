Clay shooting event raises money for local Boy Scouts of America

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIMA, Ill. (WGEM) - The local boy scouts have more money for camp improvements after a Tri-State sporting event took place on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 150 men gathered at Boy Scout campground Lake Saukenauk for an annual clay shooting competition.

Organizers said each year, money raised from the event goes back into the Mississippi Valley Council Boy Scouts of America.

Some of the site’s latest additions include a rope course and climbing tower.

“This is by far the biggest fundraiser that the Mississippi Valley Council has been putting on for more than 20 years,” said volunteer chairman Byron Smith.

The council’s development director Kristal Pitzer said the fundraiser is such a success because the men can enjoy a scouting activity by the lake.

“They get to experience the life at camp that the kids get to experience,” Pitzer said. “And just see our beautiful property.”

One participant Mike Bernhardt said he makes it a point to compete each year.

“It’s an adrenaline rush,” Bernhardt said. “It’s very satisfying when you hit. And, it can be very disappointing when you don’t hit.”

Bernhardt said he also likes to support the boy scouts.

“I’ve been coming up here for 65 years,” Bernhardt said. “I live and breathe scouting. I had the opportunity to be here as a youth and as a scout leader. And now I’m an older adult that just likes to help out where I can.”

Pitzer said they would like to put this year’s funds toward investing more in the course, so it can be rented out regularly.

Smith said they hope to raise $20,000 this year, if not more.

