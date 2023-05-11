Construction continues on the Blue Room in Edina

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - Construction continues on the rebuild of the Blue Room on South Fourth Street in Edina, Missouri.

The Knox County restaurant and bar was severely damaged in a December by a fire that led to the business shutting its doors indefinitely.

But thanks to several community fundraisers, owner Chris Moubry hopes to reopen a new and improved blue room by mid-June.

Moubry said the Knox County Community raised more than $10,000 to help displaced workers, and to pay for some of the rebuild.

Fire at the Blue Room Restaurant and Bar. (The Edina Sentinel)

Moubry will start taking applications from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Blue Room. He said all former employees who want to return will need to fill out an application and tax forms since previous records were burned in the fire.

Moubry said some previous workers had found employment elsewhere so he encouraged all those interested to apply.

