Health department offers babysitting classes

KNOX, County, Mo. (WGEM) -In an effort to bring back public health programming, the Knox County Health Department is holding its first Safe Sitter Program since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program aims to equip middle school kids and up to be able to properly babysit infants to toddlers. They will be learning basic first aid, choking, healthy snacks, activities, and general safety.

Officials at the health department say that the program is intended to show kids the dos and don’ts of babysitting and how to talk to the parents of the children to be properly equipped.

“We all have our own way of doing things, we want to be sure these kids are talking to the parents and getting the right guidelines from them, as well as knowing what the professionals recommend.” said Health Department Director Lori Moots-Clair.” We’re not putting babies on bellies to sleep, you know all of those things, safe sleep, safe feeding, we just want to do the right things.”

The program is being held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 25.

They are about 50% full for the class, if you would like to register you can call the Knox County Health Department at 660-397-3396.

Other organizations offering babysitting classes:

Organizations planning to offer them in the future:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.