Hospital Report: May 11, 2023

Deaths:

Ronnie Lee Washington “Dig em”, age 65, of Columbia, Mo, formerly of Monroe City, died on May 7 at Boone Hospital Center.

Mary L. Huner, age 92, of Quincy, died on May 9 in Blessing Hospital.

Daniel J. White, age 67, of Hannibal, died on May 10 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Brenda S. Luffman, age 62, of Troy, Mo, formerly of Hannibal died May 9 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.