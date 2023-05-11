Hospital Report: May 11, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Ronnie Lee Washington “Dig em”, age 65, of Columbia, Mo, formerly of Monroe City, died on May 7 at Boone Hospital Center.

Mary L. Huner, age 92, of Quincy, died on May 9 in Blessing Hospital.

Daniel J. White, age 67, of Hannibal, died on May 10 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Brenda S. Luffman, age 62, of Troy, Mo, formerly of Hannibal died May 9 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Teenager injured in Route P traffic crash
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Hampshire Fire
Fire destroys Quincy home
Mayfest Preview
First Mayfest set for this weekend

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 11, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 10, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 10, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 9, 2023