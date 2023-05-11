Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center preparing for upcoming tourism season

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - You may see some changes to a popular tourist attraction in Hannibal this month ahead of the summer tourism season.

According to Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center executive director Faye Dant, the upgrades include expanding the museum by including the storage area and the creation of a brand-new exhibit.

“It’s a display for what we call our notables and those are people in Hannibal whose accomplishments and achievements have reached beyond Hannibal, maybe even beyond Missouri,” Dant said. “But anyway, we want to highlight those folks in that particular area.”

Included in that exhibit will be a memorial to the people of Marion County who were enslaved and helped build the infrastructure around Hannibal.

Dant said a local mason and a local metal artist will be teaming up to help create that memorial.

Overall, she said the renovations are a team effort with the city helping by allocating a dumpster for the work and a local contractor volunteering time.

Dant said she wanted to make this year extra special at the museum given the special anniversary.

“2023 also represents our tenth-year anniversary for Jim’s Journey,” Dant said. “So, we’re doing a lot of work to kind of spruce it up and get ready for that huge event.”

The anniversary celebration will be held on Sept. 23.

In the meantime, Jim’s Journey will officially open for the season on May 23.

Dant said more events are being planned through the summer including Juneteenth celebrations.

